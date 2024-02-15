Toyota Financial Services India standalone net profit declines 60.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 46.59% to Rs 277.32 croreNet profit of Toyota Financial Services India declined 60.26% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 30.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 46.59% to Rs 277.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 189.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales277.32189.18 47 OPM %70.9779.76 -PBDT21.7047.29 -54 PBT16.2540.49 -60 NP12.0430.30 -60
