Toyota Financial Services India standalone net profit declines 60.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Toyota Financial Services India declined 60.26% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 30.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 46.59% to Rs 277.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 189.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.277.32189.1870.9779.7621.7047.2916.2540.4912.0430.30