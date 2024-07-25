TP Renewable Microgrid to collaborate with National Dairy Development Board

To facilitate renewable energy technologies within the dairy value chain

Central to this collaboration are several key initiatives designed to enhance sustainability and operational efficiency within the milk value chain. This includes the solarization of Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCSs), Bulk Milk Coolers (BMCs), and Milk Chilling Centers, facilitated by cutting-edge solar microgrid technology.

TP Renewable Microgrid, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), renowned for its transformative impact on India's rural economy through its cooperative dairy model. This collaboration aims to facilitate various initiatives to advance renewable energy technologies within the dairy value chain.