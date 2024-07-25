Sanofi India Ltd spurts 1.9%, rises for fifth straight session

Sanofi India Ltd is quoting at Rs 6682, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.35% in last one year as compared to a 23.16% jump in NIFTY and a 44.66% jump in the Nifty Pharma. Sanofi India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6682, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24358.45. The Sensex is at 79975.9, down 0.22%. Sanofi India Ltd has slipped around 0.07% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sanofi India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20908.5, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11821 shares today, compared to the daily average of 15692 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

