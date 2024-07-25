Dhampur Bio Organics consolidated net profit declines 99.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.94% to Rs 466.99 croreNet profit of Dhampur Bio Organics declined 99.05% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.94% to Rs 466.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 583.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales466.99583.29 -20 OPM %7.056.95 -PBDT12.6129.57 -57 PBT0.7218.49 -96 NP0.1212.66 -99
