Dhampur Bio Organics consolidated net profit declines 99.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.94% to Rs 466.99 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Bio Organics declined 99.05% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.94% to Rs 466.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 583.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.