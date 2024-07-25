L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 5199.95, up 0.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.22% in last one year as compared to a 23.16% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.77% spurt in the Nifty IT. L&T Technology Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5199.95, up 0.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24358.45. The Sensex is at 79940.25, down 0.26%. L&T Technology Services Ltd has risen around 7.31% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40115.05, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80465 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5205.05, up 0.82% on the day. L&T Technology Services Ltd is up 32.22% in last one year as compared to a 23.16% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.77% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 43.02 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News