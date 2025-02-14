Business Standard

TPI India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Sales rise 34.93% to Rs 8.19 crore

Net profit of TPI India reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.93% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales8.196.07 35 OPM %8.670.49 -PBDT0.34-0.34 LP PBT0.17-0.41 LP NP0.17-0.47 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

