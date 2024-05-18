Business Standard
Transchem standalone net profit rises 204.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.41 crore
Net profit of Transchem rose 204.88% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 238.71% to Rs 4.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.410 0 0.410 0 OPM %-109.760 --424.390 - PBDT1.710.55 211 5.662.52 125 PBT1.710.55 211 5.652.51 125 NP1.250.41 205 4.201.24 239
First Published: May 18 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

