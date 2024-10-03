Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers and Rectifiers gains on bagging order worth Rs 565-cr

Transformers and Rectifiers gains on bagging order worth Rs 565-cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) rallied 3.72% to Rs 676 after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 565 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India for supply of transformer and reactors.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India slipped 1.35% to Rs 346.10 on the BSE.

The project involves the supply of transformers and reactors with a capacity range of 80 MVAr to 500 MVA and voltage classes of 420 kV to 765 kV.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The project cost stood at Rs 565 crore and it is expected to be delivered by next financial year.

 

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) produces transformers for both domestic and international markets.

Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The firm is a Maharatna' company under Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 30 June 2024, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Prisoners of all castes should be treated in humane manner & equally, says SC

Enforcement Directorate, ED

MUDA case: Complainant appears before ED to give evidence, produce records

Congress flag

Haryana elections: AAP's Amar Singh extends support to Cong's Dharampal

Debt

Govt's debt of Rs 176 trn puts burden of Rs 1.26 lakh on each citizen: Min

car loan

Buying a car? Here are best loan rates offered by various companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon