Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Just Dial Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Just Dial Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Just Dial Ltd recorded volume of 46482 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8897 shares

HDFC Bank Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Just Dial Ltd recorded volume of 46482 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8897 shares. The stock gained 5.86% to Rs.1,233.00. Volumes stood at 7244 shares in the last session.

 

HDFC Bank Ltd clocked volume of 44.44 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.96 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.87% to Rs.1,711.05. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd clocked volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35919 shares. The stock gained 5.71% to Rs.819.45. Volumes stood at 48022 shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 49199 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14105 shares. The stock lost 3.79% to Rs.535.35. Volumes stood at 18336 shares in the last session.

Reliance Industries Ltd registered volume of 16 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.18 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.69% to Rs.2,880.35. Volumes stood at 7.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal to relocate amid leadership shift, new address at Ferozeshah Road

AP TET 2024

AP TET 2024: Exam started today; check guidelines and admit card link

Manipur violence

Mob enters police station, loots arms during violence in Manipur's Ukhrul

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Haryana Assembly polls LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Nuh on last day of campaigning

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

'Desh ke pita nahi': Kangana Ranaut's remarks on Gandhi sparks fresh row

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon