Utkarsh Small Finance Bank appoints Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri as its brand ambassadors

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank announced on-boarding legendary boxer Mary Kom and the celebrated footballer Sunil Chhetri as its Brand Ambassadors.

Utkarsh SFB along with Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri will focus on a series of initiatives like financial literacy campaigns, product launches, branch inaugurations, and social media campaigns for inclusion and resilience. In addition, the bank will be launching a multi-channel campaign through ad films and social media content, this time focused on stories of financial empowerment and real success with Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri at the helm of these messages.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

