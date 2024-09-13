Business Standard
Transformers and Rectifiers rallies on bagging Rs 114-cr order

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) advanced 3.81% to Rs 690 after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 114 crore from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RRVPNL).
The project entails manufacturing of power transformers of 50 MVA, 132/33 KV.
The project cost stood at Rs 114 crore and the project is expected to be delivered by next financial year.
The company is committed to delivering high-quality products and services and has established itself as a leading manufacturer of transformers in the country over time, stated the firm in exchange filing.
Transformers & Rectifiers (India) produces transformers for both domestic and international markets.
 
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.09 crore in Q1 FY25, as against a net loss of Rs 12.61 crore. Revenue from operations increased 106.98% to Rs 322 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 155.57 crore in Q1 FY24.
First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

