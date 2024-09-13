Transformers and Rectifiers rallies on bagging Rs 114-cr order

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) advanced 3.81% to Rs 690 after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 114 crore from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RRVPNL).

The project cost stood at Rs 114 crore and the project is expected to be delivered by next financial year.

The company is committed to delivering high-quality products and services and has established itself as a leading manufacturer of transformers in the country over time, stated the firm in exchange filing.

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) produces transformers for both domestic and international markets.

The project entails manufacturing of power transformers of 50 MVA, 132/33 KV.