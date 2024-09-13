Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade sideways; broader mkt outperforms

Indices trade sideways; broader mkt outperforms

Image

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded sideways in early afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered below the 25,400 level. Media stocks rallied for the second consecutive trading session.
At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 5.45 points or 0.01% to 82,979.61. The Nifty 50 index shed 11.75 points or 0.05% to 25,377.15.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.96%.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,554 shares rose and 1,266 shares fell. A total of 138 shares were unchanged.
 
Economy:
Indias retail inflation rose to 3.65% in August, slightly higher than 3.6% reported in July. The inflation was within the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) medium-term target of 2-6%.
Separately, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose slightly to 4.83% in July from 4.72% in June.

More From This Section

Great Eastern Shipping Company sells 2005-built Suezmax Crude Tanker 'Jag Lalit'

Great Eastern Shipping Company sells 2005-built Suezmax Crude Tanker 'Jag Lalit'

India's growth trajectory supported by an environment of macroeconomic and financial stability

India's growth trajectory supported by an environment of macroeconomic and financial stability

BLS International to acquire 100% stake in Citizenship Invest for Rs 260 crore

BLS International to acquire 100% stake in Citizenship Invest for Rs 260 crore

KDDL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

KDDL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Euro hits one week high following Lagarde comments

Euro hits one week high following Lagarde comments

Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.86% to 12.67. The Nifty 26 September 2024 futures were trading at 25,398, at a premium of 20.85 points as compared with the spot at 25,377.15.
The Nifty option chain for the 26 September 2024 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 59.4 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 116.4 lakh contracts were seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index rose 1.42% to 2,113.05. The index advanced 1.8% for the two consecutive trading sessions.
PVR Inox (up 2.39%), TV18 Broadcast (up 1.97%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.95%), Sun TV Network (up 1.92%) and Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.32%), Nazara Technologies (up 1.31%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 1.24%), Dish TV India (up 0.72%) and Tips Industries (up 0.36%).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tech billionaire Jared Isaacman outside the Dragon capsule

History in making: SpaceX mission crew complete first commercial spacewalk

Blackstone Inc, Blackstone deal

Blackstone mulls selling majority stake in visa, tech firm VFS Global

China, Chinese people, China ageing population

China to raise retirement age as pension pressure mounts on economy

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Corning bullish on biz growth in India; commits Rs 1,500 crore investment

India cricket team, India national cricket team

India vs Bangladesh Test 2024: Team India begins practice in Chennai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleHG Infra Engineering share priceBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon