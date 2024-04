Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Transformers & Rectifiers India announced that the company has received a Withdrawal of Stop Deal Letter dated 15 April 2024, from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) intimating that GETCO has withdrawn stop deal with the Company with immediate effect. With this, the Company is now eligible to supply to GETCO with immediate effect.