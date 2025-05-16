TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit declines 79.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 20.53 croreNet profit of TransIndia Real Estate declined 79.54% to Rs 32.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 159.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 20.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 78.98% to Rs 52.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 250.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.66% to Rs 82.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.5320.08 2 82.6396.82 -15 OPM %19.0947.81 -44.0055.85 - PBDT11.2415.21 -26 59.2769.40 -15 PBT6.8011.32 -40 42.3053.20 -20 NP32.54159.03 -80 52.63250.41 -79
