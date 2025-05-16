Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 14.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.46% to Rs 497.15 croreNet profit of Datamatics Global Services declined 14.58% to Rs 44.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 497.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 412.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.45% to Rs 205.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 198.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.19% to Rs 1723.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1549.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales497.15412.71 20 1723.361549.89 11 OPM %14.9915.66 -13.3015.74 - PBDT75.6780.08 -6 265.77287.08 -7 PBT55.6771.28 -22 217.73250.82 -13 NP44.8652.52 -15 205.02198.19 3
