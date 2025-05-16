Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 1.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.15% to Rs 432.55 croreNet profit of Garware Technical Fibres rose 1.40% to Rs 71.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.15% to Rs 432.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 382.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.12% to Rs 231.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 210.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 1540.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1325.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales432.55382.27 13 1540.111325.61 16 OPM %22.7223.90 -20.7020.49 - PBDT104.1198.23 6 336.80297.60 13 PBT96.7891.48 6 308.46271.71 14 NP71.0670.08 1 231.55210.27 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content