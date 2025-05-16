Friday, May 16, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 1.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 1.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 13.15% to Rs 432.55 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres rose 1.40% to Rs 71.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.15% to Rs 432.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 382.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.12% to Rs 231.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 210.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 1540.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1325.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales432.55382.27 13 1540.111325.61 16 OPM %22.7223.90 -20.7020.49 - PBDT104.1198.23 6 336.80297.60 13 PBT96.7891.48 6 308.46271.71 14 NP71.0670.08 1 231.55210.27 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tijaria Polypipes reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tijaria Polypipes reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalya Soft-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalya Soft-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indo Credit Capital standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Indo Credit Capital standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Websol Energy System reports standalone net profit of Rs 48.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Websol Energy System reports standalone net profit of Rs 48.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Exports up around 13% on year, imports spike 16%

Exports up around 13% on year, imports spike 16%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon