Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit declines 14.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.24% to Rs 188.87 croreNet profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services declined 14.38% to Rs 21.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.24% to Rs 188.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.76% to Rs 90.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.96% to Rs 723.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 634.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales188.87166.79 13 723.32634.73 14 OPM %21.5822.19 -21.3121.00 - PBDT44.1640.58 9 167.57148.46 13 PBT30.0528.27 6 111.78105.38 6 NP21.4925.10 -14 90.8866.94 36
