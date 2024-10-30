TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit declines 91.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.53% to Rs 20.02 croreNet profit of TransIndia Real Estate declined 91.58% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 78.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.53% to Rs 20.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.0224.88 -20 OPM %61.2463.06 -PBDT17.0215.78 8 PBT12.8211.63 10 NP6.6178.50 -92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content