Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Visco Trade Associates consolidated net profit rises 30.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Visco Trade Associates consolidated net profit rises 30.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 67.65% to Rs 22.54 crore

Net profit of Visco Trade Associates rose 30.73% to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 67.65% to Rs 22.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.5469.67 -68 OPM %71.0315.29 -PBDT14.349.41 52 PBT14.319.40 52 NP10.558.07 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India china, India, China

LIVE news: India, China on verge of wrapping up disengagement at Depsang, Demchok

china Flag, China

China launches new crew to its space station to expand exploration

IPO

Afcons Infra IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to start slow shows GIFT Nifty; Asian markets mixed

Samsung, chips

Samsung's sudden $122 billion wipeout shows cost of sleeping on AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon