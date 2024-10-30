Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 77.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.54% to Rs 812.72 croreNet profit of Sheela Foam declined 77.68% to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.54% to Rs 812.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 613.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales812.72613.18 33 OPM %8.5210.79 -PBDT72.7882.02 -11 PBT24.9160.15 -59 NP9.8143.96 -78
