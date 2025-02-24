Transport Corporation of India allots 15,490 equity shares under ESOP

Monday, February 24, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Transport Corporation of India has allotted 15,490 equity shares under ESOP on 22 February 2025. Consequent to the above allotment, the number of paid-up equity shares of the Company stands increased from 7,65,93,272 to 7,66,08,762 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each. Accordingly, the paid up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 15,31,86,544 to Rs 15,32,17,524.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

