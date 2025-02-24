Nifty tanks below 22,600; metal stocks under pressure

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 787.96 points or 1.05% to 74,523.66. The Nifty 50 index dropped 235.40 points or 1.03% to 22,560.50.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.81% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.72%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,243 shares rose and 2,558 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.61% to 14.62. The Nifty 27 February 2025 futures were trading at 22,616.10, at a premium of 55.6 points as compared with the spot at 22,560.50.
The Nifty option chain for the 27 February 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 157 lakh contracts at the 23,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 107 lakh contracts was seen at 22,600 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index fell 1.48% to 8,482.50. The index advanced 3.60% in the past five consecutive trading sessions.
National Aluminium Company (down 3.71%), Steel Authority of India (down 3.2%), Vedanta (down 2.43%), NMDC (down 2.39%), Welspun Corp (down 1.77%), JSW Steel (down 1.75%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.71%), Jindal Stainless (down 1.56%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (down 1.45%), and Hindustan Copper (down 1.38%).
Stocks in Spotlight:
Oil India fell 2.85%. The company has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mineral Exploration and Consultancy (MECL) to collaborate in the exploration and development of critical mineral blocks both in India and overseas.
DIC India surged 11.10% after the company reported a net profit of Rs 7.15 crore in Q4 December 2024 as against a net loss of Rs 7.18 crore in Q4 December 2023. Net sales rose 6.97% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 218.46 crore in Q4 December 2024.
Syngene International shed 0.87%. The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued Form 483 with five observations to the companys Bengaluru facility.
Balrampur Chini Mills shed 0.43%. The company has announced to set up a Polylactic Acid (PLA) biopolymer manufacturing unit at Kumbhi, Uttar Pradesh, with an investment of Rs 2,850 crore.
