Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Transport Corporation of India has allotted 17,475 equity shares under ESOP on 21 February 2024. Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 155,341,850 comprising of 77,670,925 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each to 155,376,800 comprising of 77,688,400 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.