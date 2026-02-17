Transport Corporation of India announces strategic collaboration with French group - Flying Whales

To deploy Flying Whales' sustainable heavy-lift air cargo solution

Transport Corporation of India (TCI) today announced that it is working together with FLYING WHALES and FLYING WHALES SERVICES its operation subsidiary, a French group that is developing, the LCA60T aeronautical program, a rigid cargo airship with a large payload capacity of 60 tons.

The LCA60T has the unique ability to load and deliver its cargo in stationary flight. It will decarbonize transportation of goods, including heavy or bulky loads, and explore new and develop existing logistics, infrastructure and supply chain solutions in India, with a specific focus on enabling high-value and mission-critical programs.

This collaboration aims to serve industries that work with large, over-dimensional equipment, up to 60-ton parcels and require the capability to address remote-location cargo challenges. The Applications will range from Defense, Energy/Power, Infrastructure, construction, etc. Most importantly it will be a vital transportation mode during disasters and for healthcare services.

LCA60T will be applicable for Projects like Power transmission (HVDC) which requires inter-state transmission lines in Ladakh, Green energy corridor program, Brahmaputra basin investment plan amongst other.. LCA60T will improve connectivity to strategic territories like Trans-Himalayan tunnel construction, connect remote areas and Border infrastructure like high-altitude developments in Tibet-facing areas and support Defense Heavy lift logistics and emergency logistics with disaster relief (floods, bush fires).

Commenting on the collaboration, Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, TCI said: TCI has consistently partnered with leading global and domestic organizations to provide state-of-the-art logistics solutions for our customers. Flying whales innovative technology will provide low carbon, efficient solutions to remotest locations thus accelerating PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for Multi-modal connectivity.

