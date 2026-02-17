Sky Gold & Diamonds receives upgrade in issuer credit ratings
From India Ratings & ResearchSky Gold & Diamonds announced that India Ratings & Research Private vide their report dated 16 February 2026 has upgraded the Company's (issuer) credit rating from IND A-/Stable/IND A2+ to IND A/Stable/IND A1 . The Outlook remains Stable. The short-term rating has been upgraded from IND A2+ to IND A1 .
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 12:51 PM IST