NBCC secures work orders of Rs 104.95 cr
Development of sports Infrastructure, Lagoon de-silting and lagoon gate repair/replacement and Renovation & Up-gradation of Existing six nos. of Conventional Operation Theatre (OTs) to Modular Operation Theatre Complex (OTs) at Ispat General Hospital at SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), Rourkela.
Project Management Consultant for Construction of Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colony for Pachwara South-OCP of Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power (NUPPL) Dumka District of Jharkhand State.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 12:51 PM IST