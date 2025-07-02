South Indian Bank Q1 gross advances grow 8% YoY

The private lender said that its gross advances jumped 8.02% to Rs 89,201 crore as of 30 June 2025 as against Rs 82,580 crore as of 30 June 2024.The banks gross advances grew by 1.85% from Rs 89,201 crore as of 31 March 2025.
The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 1,12,922 crore as of 30 June 2025, recording a growth of 9.07% year on year (YoY) and 5.02% quarter on quarter (QoQ).
CASA stood at Rs 36,204 crore as of 30 June 2025, up 9.06% YoY and rose 7.33% QoQ. The CASA ratio was the same in the year-ago quarter and higher than the 31.37% recorded in the March 2025 quarter.
South Indian Bank provides retail and corporate banking and para-banking activities such as debit cards and third-party product distribution, in addition to treasury and foreign exchange business.
The banks standalone net profit increased 19% to Rs 342.19 crore on a 12.4% jump in total income to Rs 2,945.81 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Shares of South Indian Bank shed 0.76% to Rs 31.33 on the BSE.
