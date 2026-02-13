Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit rises 20.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.21% to Rs 4067.50 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Gas rose 20.58% to Rs 393.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 326.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.21% to Rs 4067.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3758.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4067.503758.7611.589.63635.11530.13503.19408.47393.75326.55

