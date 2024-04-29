Business Standard
Trent consolidated net profit rises 1201.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 51.08% to Rs 3297.70 crore
Net profit of Trent rose 1201.72% to Rs 704.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.08% to Rs 3297.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2182.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 234.39% to Rs 1486.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 444.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.15% to Rs 12375.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8242.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3297.702182.75 51 12375.118242.02 50 OPM %14.249.30 -15.5313.03 - PBDT555.90203.34 173 2015.871048.76 92 PBT342.9666.77 414 1344.76555.07 142 NP704.2354.10 1202 1486.80444.63 234
First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

