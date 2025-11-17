Monday, November 17, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd up for fifth session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd up for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1247.5, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.52% in last one year as compared to a 10.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.08% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1247.5, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 25987.2. The Sensex is at 84855.04, up 0.35%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has dropped around 2.69% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22821.05, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1245.5, down 0.09% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up 4.52% in last one year as compared to a 10.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.08% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 19.25 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 0.2%, up for five straight sessions

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 0.2%, up for five straight sessions

ACMESOLAR arm secures Rs 47.40 cr additional revenue for 250 MW solar project

ACMESOLAR arm secures Rs 47.40 cr additional revenue for 250 MW solar project

Garware Technical Fibres slips as White Oak cuts stake

Garware Technical Fibres slips as White Oak cuts stake

Shivansh Finserve reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shivansh Finserve reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon