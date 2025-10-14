Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Avalon Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Avalon Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Banco Products (India) Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Just Dial Ltd and Strides Pharma Science Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 October 2025.

Avalon Technologies Ltd crashed 5.67% to Rs 1149.2 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 18442 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61599 shares in the past one month.

 

Banco Products (India) Ltd tumbled 5.14% to Rs 748.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 301.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Just Dial Ltd fell 4.87% to Rs 817.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44733 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9015 shares in the past one month.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd corrected 4.60% to Rs 792.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19199 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12315 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

ICICI Prudential rises as Q2 PAT gains 19% YoY to Rs 299 crore

KEC International bags new order worth Rs 1,064 crore in Saudi Arabia

British Pound at two and half month low following tepid UK retail sales data

Aeroflex Neu Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

AdaniEnt's JV firm AdaniConneX partners with Google for building data centre campus in Visakhapatnam

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

