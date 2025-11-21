Friday, November 21, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KNR Construction bags Rs 319-cr project in Hyderabad

KNR Construction bags Rs 319-cr project in Hyderabad

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

KNR Construction said that it has received letter of acceptance from Musi Riverfront Development Corporation for constructing a bridge in Hyderabad under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

The company will build an iconic bridge across Mir Alam Tank connecting Bengaluru National Highway at Shastripuram to Chintalmet , Hyderabad. The contract is valued at Rs 319,24,61,409 excluding GST. The construction period for the said project is 24 months.

KNR Constructions, incorporated in 1995, is a Hyderabad-based infrastructure project development company providing EPC services in segments such as roads and highways, irrigation and urban water infrastructure management.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 76.3% to Rs 104.66 crore on 66.8% decline in net sales to Rs 645.50 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

 

The scrip declined 1.86% to Rs 163.80 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

