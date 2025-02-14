Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / True Green Bio Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

True Green Bio Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 1.84 crore

Net loss of True Green Bio Energy reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.840 0 OPM %10.330 -PBDT0.78-0.20 LP PBT0.48-0.43 LP NP-0.293.78 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Trimurthi reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Trimurthi reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 21.17% in the December 2024 quarter

POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 21.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Adhbhut Infrastructure reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Adhbhut Infrastructure reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Jagjanani Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jagjanani Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Acme Resources standalone net profit declines 33.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Acme Resources standalone net profit declines 33.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi Trump Meeting HighlightsGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon