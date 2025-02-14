Adhbhut Infrastructure reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 79.17% to Rs 0.05 croreAdhbhut Infrastructure reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 79.17% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.24 -79 OPM %-40.0070.83 -PBDT-0.080.12 PL PBT-0.34-0.14 -143 NP00.03 -100
