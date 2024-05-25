TTK Healthcare standalone net profit rises 7.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.51% to Rs 181.06 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 90.18% to Rs 62.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 639.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 752.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 725.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of TTK Healthcare rose 7.85% to Rs 18.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.51% to Rs 181.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 180.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.181.06180.14752.79725.116.858.434.964.3227.5429.8497.1874.4424.2226.7684.1261.6318.2716.9462.84639.71