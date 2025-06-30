Monday, June 30, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 1.07%, up for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 1.07%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3115.1, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.45% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% gain in NIFTY and a 5.54% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3115.1, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 25552.7. The Sensex is at 83759.31, down 0.36%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has added around 1.94% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24007.95, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3119.7, up 0.76% on the day. Tube Investments of India Ltd is down 26.45% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% gain in NIFTY and a 5.54% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 45.4 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

