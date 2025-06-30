Monday, June 30, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp Ltd gains for fifth session

Welspun Corp Ltd gains for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 945.05, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 69.18% in last one year as compared to a 5.8% slide in NIFTY and a 3.34% slide in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 945.05, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25542.5. The Sensex is at 83744.14, down 0.37%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 1.19% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9578.2, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 45.69 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coforge Ltd soars 0.66%, rises for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd soars 0.66%, rises for fifth straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd up for fifth session

Jio Financial Services Ltd up for fifth session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 1.07%, up for fifth straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 1.07%, up for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 1.21%, up for five straight sessions

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 1.21%, up for five straight sessions

Tata Motors Ltd soars 0.33%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd soars 0.33%, rises for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon