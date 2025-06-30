Welspun Corp Ltd gains for fifth session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 945.05, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 69.18% in last one year as compared to a 5.8% slide in NIFTY and a 3.34% slide in the Nifty Metal.
Welspun Corp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 945.05, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25542.5. The Sensex is at 83744.14, down 0.37%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 1.19% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9578.2, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.65 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 45.69 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
