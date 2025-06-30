Monday, June 30, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UCO Bank up for fifth session

UCO Bank up for fifth session

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 32.12, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 41.24% in last one year as compared to a 5.8% drop in NIFTY and a 1.79% drop in the Nifty PSU Bank.

UCO Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 32.12, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25542.5. The Sensex is at 83744.14, down 0.37%. UCO Bank has dropped around 6.27% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 0.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7015.5, up 2.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 140.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 220.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.19 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

