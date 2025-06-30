Monday, June 30, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jio Financial Services Ltd up for fifth session

Jio Financial Services Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 326.7, up 1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.4% in last one year as compared to a 5.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.29% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Jio Financial Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 326.7, up 1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25542.5. The Sensex is at 83744.14, down 0.37%. Jio Financial Services Ltd has risen around 14.05% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27344.05, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 269.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 185.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 327.8, up 0.68% on the day. Jio Financial Services Ltd is down 7.4% in last one year as compared to a 5.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.29% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 376.22 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

