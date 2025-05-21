Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.48% to Rs 16.97 croreNet profit of Tuni Textile Mills rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.48% to Rs 16.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 78.13% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.40% to Rs 76.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.9725.90 -34 76.5056.50 35 OPM %4.362.74 -3.423.65 - PBDT0.390.27 44 1.030.76 36 PBT0.310.19 63 0.810.45 80 NP0.160.12 33 0.570.32 78
