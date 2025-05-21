GMM Pfaudler standalone net profit rises 99.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.33% to Rs 252.22 croreNet profit of GMM Pfaudler rose 99.08% to Rs 15.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 252.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 224.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.24% to Rs 42.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.62% to Rs 921.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1030.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales252.22224.53 12 921.131030.61 -11 OPM %13.5312.65 -11.9813.47 - PBDT28.1620.57 37 87.38106.42 -18 PBT20.4812.07 70 56.1769.71 -19 NP15.157.61 99 42.2551.05 -17
