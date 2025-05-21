Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 40.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.17% to Rs 1052.09 croreNet profit of Star Cement rose 40.49% to Rs 123.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.17% to Rs 1052.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 913.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 42.73% to Rs 169.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 295.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.68% to Rs 3163.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2910.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1052.09913.53 15 3163.392910.67 9 OPM %24.9719.67 -18.2919.11 - PBDT258.93183.40 41 557.58570.18 -2 PBT171.44141.14 21 225.67423.58 -47 NP123.1787.67 40 169.00295.11 -43
