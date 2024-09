Consequent to the above, the TVS Digital has ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective 16 September 2024.

TVS Motor Company has sold its entire holding of 30,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each (100%) in TVS Digital (formerly known as TVS Housing) (TVS Digital), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on 16 September 2024.