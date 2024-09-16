Business Standard
Torrent Power reaffirms its commitment towards green and sustainable future

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Plans to investment Rs 57,000 cr to achieve 10 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030
Torrent Power has reaffirmed its commitment towards green and sustainable future as it submitted two Shapath Patras to the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India at the 4th Edition of RE-Invest at Gandhinagar on Monday.
The Company has submitted a 'Shapath Patra' to achieve 10 Gigawatt (GW) of installed Renewable Energy (RE) capacity by 2030, with an investment of Rs 57,000 crore. This investment is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for around 25,000 people. As part of these commitments, Torrent Power on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Gujarat for execution of 5 GW solar, wind or solar-wind hybrid project at Dwarka District in the State of Gujarat.
For next generation energy reforms, Green Hydrogen is an important element, which is slated to play a critical role in achieving net-zero emissions and decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors. Torrent Power is actively pursuing opportunities to develop Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Production projects to cater to the export and domestic markets.
The second 'Shapath Patra' was submitted for setting up 1,00,000 Kilo Tonnes Per Annum (KTPA) Green Ammonia production facility with an investment of Rs 7,200 Crores and employment generation for around 1,000 people.
First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

