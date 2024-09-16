Thomas Cook inaugurates new branch in Kolkata

Thomas Cook (India) has inaugurated a new branch in the high potential market of New Town and its surrounding catchments. In addition to the customers from the city of Kolkata, the new branch will also service customers from the surrounding catchments of Action Area 1, 2 and 3 and Rajarhat. The new outlet expands Thomas Cook India's network to 8 locations in the city and state.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content