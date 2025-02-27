Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TVS Motor partners with SEWA, SIDBI, AMU Leasing and NRDC

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

To launch Wheels of Empowerment' to address the mobility opportunity for women in rural India

TVS Motor Company has partnered with the Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), AMU Leasing, and Natural Resources Dense Council (NRDC) to launch the 'Wheels of Empowerment' initiative. The program aims to empower women in rural areas by fostering financial independence through entrepreneurship, using electric vehicles (EVs) for income generating activities.

'Wheels of Empowerment' addresses the mobility opportunity in rural India by providing affordable, sustainable, and accessible electric two-wheelers, aligning with TVS Motor Company's vision of inclusive mobility. Currently, 26 TVS iQube electric scooters have been deployed, with an additional 100 planned for the next quarter. The program aims to provide 10,000 EVs in the next three years. SEWA and NRDC are working to aggregate demand across 21 Indian states, by engaging with SEWA members. The program is also seeking government support to facilitate broader adoption and policy backing for rural e-mobility.

 

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

