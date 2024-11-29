Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Twenty Five South Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.64 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Twenty Five South Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.64 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 95.60% to Rs 7.56 crore

Net Loss of Twenty Five South Realty reported to Rs 10.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 37.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 95.60% to Rs 7.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 171.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.56171.79 -96 OPM %977.3824.90 -PBDT-9.21-83.37 89 PBT-10.64-84.34 87 NP-10.64-37.84 72

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

