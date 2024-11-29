Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvoco incorporates arm Vanya Corporation in India

Nuvoco incorporates arm Vanya Corporation in India

Image

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 8:50 AM IST

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) in the name of Vanya Corporation in India.

The company has incorporated Vanya Corporation with authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 10,000 divided into 1,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. It will carry on the business of manufacturing of cementitious products.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation (NVC) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of cement and ready mix (RMX) along with trading and manufacturing of aggregates. The company caters mainly to the domestic market.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled to Rs 85.17 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 1.53 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Net sales declined 11.8% YoY to Rs 2,268.58 crore during the quarter.

 

The counter rose 0.09% to settle at Rs 344.40 on 28 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints flat start; Enviro Infra to list; Asian shares down

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Fadnavis thanks Amit Shah for support in Maharashtra Assembly polls

Eknath Shinde, Eknath

Eknath Shinde calls first meeting with Amit Shah, Nadda 'positive'

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tariffs had little impact in 1st term, this time may be different

Sambhal violence, Sambhal, UP Violence

Sambhal stone-pelting incident: 3-member judicial inquiry commission formed

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon