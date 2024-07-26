U P Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.20% to Rs 21.26 croreNet loss of U P Hotels reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.20% to Rs 21.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.2626.98 -21 OPM %0.3325.13 -PBDT1.147.83 -85 PBT-0.965.89 PL NP-0.724.51 PL
