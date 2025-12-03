Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U.P. Power Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 1360.74 crore in the September 2025 quarter

U.P. Power Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 1360.74 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 0.20% to Rs 23309.24 crore

Net profit of U.P. Power Corporation reported to Rs 1360.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2529.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.20% to Rs 23309.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23263.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales23309.2423263.49 0 OPM %5.81-11.12 -PBDT1362.06-2527.73 LP PBT1360.74-2529.14 LP NP1360.74-2529.14 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SMFG India Credit Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.61 crore in the September 2025 quarter

SMFG India Credit Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.61 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Meesho IPO subscribed 2.35 times

Meesho IPO subscribed 2.35 times

Aequs IPO subscribed 3.42 times

Aequs IPO subscribed 3.42 times

Vidya Wires IPO subscribed 2.82 times

Vidya Wires IPO subscribed 2.82 times

INR crashes; Hits beyond historic Rs 90 per dollar mark

INR crashes; Hits beyond historic Rs 90 per dollar mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon